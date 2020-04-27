“Our industry-recognized learning initiatives provide an unparalleled understanding of digital advertising to sharpen marketers’ knowledge and help them stand out in a competitive market,” said Ryan Manchee, VP of media innovations and technology at Centro and lead for Centro Institute. “Centro Institute plays an integral role in our mission to reduce digital complexity. We want its resources to be accessible to professionals from the convenience of wherever they are located.”

“Centro has always offered robust programmatic training free of charge to our clients and partners, ever since the launch of Centro Institute in 2013. Today we are excited to introduce a virtual version that meets the needs of our customers who are now working remotely,” said Katie Risch, CMO of Centro. “We look forward to resuming our in-person programs when the time is right.”

CHICAGO, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdExchanger Awards announced Centro as a finalist for overall best educational program in digital media. Simultaneously, Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology and services, today announced a significant expansion of its best-in-class education and certification programs with free virtual summits for clients and partners. Its virtual learning programs cover a variety of digital media subject matter. Events will be conducted online with interactive discussions, practical application, and networking opportunities for attendees. Centro Certified and other resources are available through the Centro Institute knowledge center. To learn more, visit: https://www.centro.net/institute/about .



More Learning Channels

Under Centro Certified, Digital Media Essentials is an introductory, self-guided course covering the basics of the ecosystem: definitions and terms, programmatic advertising concepts, common tactics, the use of data types, and more. It is crafted for any professional new to the digital advertising space – from career-minded college students, to traditional advertising veterans interested in expanding their knowledge. Register for the course at https://www2.centro.net/digital-media-essentials .

Additional Certified courses offer advanced instruction for Centro’s clients and partners, via virtual and in-person training events, with certifications in foundational knowledge, advanced strategies, and business development. Furthermore, Centro is creating more free distance learning opportunities through a new webinar series focusing on digital best practices for specific industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, CPG, and more.

Centro Institute provides a diverse set of resources that cover important topics in digital media. Its content ranges from fundamental knowledge to advanced and expert best practices. The educational programs empower all who work in advertising, with both live and virtual events. Programs within Centro Institute include workshops, webinars, leadership forums and podcasts. More than 5,800 professionals participated in these events collectively, over the last year. Agencies and marketers interested in attending any of the programs can email institute@centro.net .

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations.

