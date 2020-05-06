New York, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “Using Neuroscience to Evaluate and Guide Treatment for Pediatric Mood Disorders” on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Manpreet Kaur Singh, M.D. M.S., Stanford University School of Medicine, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Director and 2016 Independent Investigator Grant recipient, will be the presenter. Research in early onset mood disorders is geared towards using neuroscience to develop interventions that alleviate symptoms, promote healthy brain development, and treat behavioral and emotional difficulties as soon as they arise. This webinar considers the promise of utilizing neuroscience tools to aim for reliable and lasting improvements in symptoms for a large number of children and adolescents who experience a broad spectrum of mood problems. The presentation considers the importance of understanding and leveraging the placebo effect and measuring mechanisms of change, both in the way that treatments are configured and in the way that future clinical trials are designed. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/maywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

