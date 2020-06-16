Statkraft and its supplier Ocean Sun is ready to start the construction of the planned 2 MWp floating solar pilot project in Albania. The pilot has an estimated total investment of EUR 2 million and will be placed at the Banja reservoir, where Statkraft is operating its 72 MW Banja hydropower plant.



“Now that all regulatory approvals are in place, we have issued a notice to proceed to Ocean Sun for implementing the first phase of the project. We look forward to start construction by the end of June”, says Head Advisor IP Strategy and Asset Management in Statkraft, Tom Kristian Larsen.

In this first phase, Ocean Sun will deliver a complete floating 0.5 MWp DC system based on their innovative design for floating solar technology. The floating power plant will be constructed in collaboration between Ocean Sun and Statkraft, and is expected to be finalised in Q4 2020.

Subject to the first unit performing in accordance with requirements, Statkraft will proceed with the second phase of the project, which will add additional three floating 0.5 MWp units in 2021, bringing the total solar capacity on the Banja reservoir to 2 MWp.

Testing new technology for floating solar power panels fits very well with Statkraft’s strategy to grow the company’s renewable energy generation from hydro, wind and solar. If the technology is proven successful and the potential for cost-competitiveness can be achieved, a wider application of floating solar may take place also in other Statkraft locations.

“Ocean Sun is very pleased to start construction for Statkraft. The project represents the first sizable installation in the south of Europe and a milestone in our pursuit of clean and affordable energy from floating solar power globally”, says CEO of Ocean Sun, Børge Bjørneklett.



Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,000 employees in 17 countries.

