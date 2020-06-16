Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and with reference to company announcement no. 17/2020 and 17/2020, FirstFarms A/S hereby informs to have received major shareholder announcement from board member Bendt Wedell on his own behalf and on behalf of Wefri A/S and AIC A/S.



Bendt Wedell owns 100 percent of Wefri A/S, who owns 52 percent of AIC A/S. Bendt Wedell thus controls Wefri A/S, just as he through Wefri A/S controls AIC A/S.

As mentioned in company announcement no. 16/2020, AIC A/S has on 11 June 2020 acquired 1,198,500 new shares of DKK 10 in FirstFarms A/S. This corresponds to 15.94 percent of the voting rights and share capital in FirstFarms A/S. In addition, Wefri A/S has in the period up to 11 June 2020 purchased existing shares in FirstFarms A/S.

The consequence is:

that Bendt Wedell indirectly possesses 18.08 percent of the voting rights and share capital in FirstFarms A/S that Wefri A/S directly and indirectly possesses 18.08 percent of the voting rights and share capital in FirstFarms A/S, divided with 2.14 percent directly and 15.94 percent indirectly possessions that AIC A/S directly possesses 15.94 percent of the voting rights and share capital in FirstFarms A/S.

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.





About FirstFarms :

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company, which purchases and operation agriculture in Eastern Europe. We develop the individual farms to modern businesses that deliver milk, meat and grains of the highest quality to the local food processing companies. FirstFarms contributes to, and approves, the development towards a more sustainable agriculture.

