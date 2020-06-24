Nottingham, United Kingdom, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading platform provider of award-winning speech and customer engagement analytics, released today the 2020 CallMiner Churn Index for the insurance sector. It reveals that UK Insurance companies are driving customers away when they would rather stay loyal. And it’s costing them £5.04 billioni per annum.
CallMiner surveyedii 2,000 UK adults that contacted a provider over the past 12 months to understand what makes them stay loyal or switch. The results, including comparisons with results from 2018, can be found in the full Churn Index report. Three additional reports have been produced for banking, utilities and, insurance organisations. The top findings for the insurance sector are:
“There has definitely been some improvement in the last two years within the industry, but it’s time for many insurance providers to review their strategy if they want to reduce the significant cost of churn,” said Frank Sherlock, VP of International at CallMiner “The new default approach needs to include investment in a combination of super-agents (who are empathetic problem solvers) and automated channels that create loyal, satisfied customers. This will reduce unplanned churn, improve customer loyalty and increase the bottom-line.”
You can download the Insurance sector report here and the full 2020 CallMiner Churn Index report, including comparison results from 2018, here.
About CallMiner
CallMiner is recognised as a leader in the speech analytics software industry, transforming your customer interactions with conversational insight to drive positive experiences and profound business change. Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform surfaces intelligence captured across your multiple communication channels and compels action that leads to improvement within and beyond the contact centre for customer experience, employee performance, compliance, security, fraud and interaction automation.
i UK adult population is 52.079 million. 24.2% of 52.079 million = 12.6 million people. Based on the results of the survey, 12.6 million insurance customers switched in the last 12 months. A conservative cost of acquiring a customer is £400 per person when incentives, advertising and administration costs are taken into account. So, 12.6 million x £400 = £5.04 billion
ii The research was carried out for CallMiner by 3Gem Research & Insights. 2,000 UK adults responded to an online survey in March 2020
iii The difference between insurance customers who switched and planning to switch is 1.5% - so 52.079 million x 1.5% = 781,000 million insurance customers
iv The difference between insurance customers who switched and planning to switch is 1.5% - so 52.079 million x 1.5% x £400 (conservative cost of acquiring a customer) = £312 million
Alexandra Aguiar Corporate Ink for CallMiner 617-969-9192 callminer@corporateink.com
Corporate Ink for CallMiner
Boston, UNITED STATES
Alexandra Aguiar Corporate Ink for CallMiner 617-969-9192 callminer@corporateink.com
Corporate Ink for CallMiner LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: