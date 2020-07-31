Admiral Markets AS made a record-breaking revenue and profits in the first half of 2020



For Admiral Markets AS, the first half of 2020 was the most successful in its entire history. The company made a record-breaking revenue and profit in 19 years. In the first half of 2020, the net trading income of Admiral Markets AS increased to 31.6 million euros. The corresponding figure of Admiral Markets Group AS, the parent company of Admiral Markets AS, was 37.9 million euros. The net profit of Admiral Markets AS increased by 2022%, compared to the first half of 2019 and the net profit of Admiral Markets Group AS by 1321%.

Sergei Bogatenkov, the CEO of Admiral Markets, said that despite the global state of emergency caused by COVID19, which defined the first half of the year, they were able to be flexible and react quickly as a company, switching the headquarters in Tallinn as well as other regional offices to home office mode only in a couple of days. "The most important thing was to ensure a safe environment for our people. As our business is conducted in the online world, we were able to continue with our usual work rhythm to provide our clients with the high-level customer communication and personalized trading and investment experience that characterizes us as an industry leader, ” Bogatenkov noted.

In addition to the largest-ever revenue and profit record, the company also set a record in the number of new customers, which grew by 260% at the group level compared to the same period last year. “Admiral Markets is today a financially secure company, offering its customers a successful partnership. Our focus is on aggressive clients’ growth. As a digitally developed company, one of the reasons for success is definitely our IT developments. The most prominent of these is the new trading application, which provides customers an even more personalized native trading experience than before,” explained the CEO. In addition, Admiral Markets performed extremely well in Southern and Western Europe, where growth in both customers and their assets exceeded expectations.

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, maintaining the social distance caused by the emergency was a challenge for everyone, but the company's employees were extremely committed, realizing the seriousness of the situation and the need for self-management. "I am very grateful to our team, because thanks to them, the first half of the year was the most successful ever in terms of business."

Admiral Markets also significantly increased its brand awareness in the first half of the year. From now on, in Lennart Meri Airport in Tallinn, there is an Admiral Markets branded gate number 5. “Quality is the key word that characterizes Admiral Markets. This is exactly the kind of trading and investment experience we offer to our clients, and it has brought us recognition from international financial institutions. To date, we have won more than 40 international awards for our service, quality and contribution to the promotion of financial education,” said Bogatenkov.



Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Assets Due from credit institutions 25,881 19,757 Due from investment companies 9,533 6,786 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 11,915 9,759 Loans and receivables 6,842 3,983 Other assets 1,098 912 Long-term investments 4,180 0 Tangible assets 1,365 1,283 Right-of-use asset 4,447 4,059 Intangible assets 546 630 Total assets 65,807 47,169 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 133 66 Liabilities and prepayments 2,739 2,349 Subordinated debt securities 1,827 1,827 Lease liabilities 4,584 4,145 Total liabilities 9,283 8,387 Equity Share capital 2,586 2,586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 Retained earnings 53,679 35,937 Total equity 56,524 38,782 Total liabilities and equity 65,807 47,169

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 6M 2020 6M 2019 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 39,878



14,940 Brokerage fee income 57 20 Brokerage and commission fee expense -8,338 -5,352 Other trading activity related income 12 22 Other trading activity related expense -18 -9 Net income from trading 31,591 9,621 Other income 611 421 Other expense -237 -10 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 48 34 Interest income similar to interest 98 82 Interest expense -122 -75 Net gains on exchange rate changes -250 87 Personnel expenses -3,950 -3,343 Operating expenses -7,855 -5,170 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -292 -254 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -263 -170 Profit before income tax 19,379 1,223 Income tax -266 -311 Profit for the reporting period 19,113 912 Comprehensive income for the reporting period 19,113 912



Basic and diluted earnings per share 47.31 2.26

The reports of Admiral Markets AS are available on the following website: https://admiralmarketsgroup.com/en/admiral-markets-as/reports/.



Under the international financial services trademark of Admiral Markets, customers are offered Forex and leveraged Contract for Difference (CFD) web-based trading service in the over-the-counter market as well as listed instruments. Since the foundation in 2001, Admiral Markets has continually expanded its reach, and today it services worldwide through regulated trading companies.



Investment company Admiral Markets AS, established in Estonia, is a branch of Admiral Markets Group AS, which has the right to provide investment services under the operating license of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority in the European Union and the European Economic Area countries. Admiral Markets Group AS is physically represented in 19 countries through its regulated trading companies with a customer portfolio covering over 135 countries.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764

