Aug. 20, 2020 -- eGain, the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that a leading omnichannel retailer is now offering expanded self-service powered by eGain.



The company selected eGain for its deep product capabilities and quick business value. With shoppers going digital in a hurry in the pandemic, the company needed to rapidly expand customer self-service, while controlling operating costs.

In a matter of weeks, eGain helped launch virtual assistance and customer messaging to complement existing live chat and knowledge-based customer engagement. Going beyond “meet and greet,” the virtual assistant resolves a broad range of questions on orders, returns, product selection, and store location. Integrated with transactional systems, it now successfully resolves 45% of customer contacts, delivering quick value and improved customer experience.

The retailer’s contact center agents use eGain’s digital-first omnichannel desktop to resolve escalated customer issues. Agents loved the modern UI and adopted it with zero training.

“We are thrilled to enable contactless commerce with our easy-to-activate virtual assistant and messaging capabilities, powered by AI and Knowledge on our omnichannel platform,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.

