SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the authority on contact center excellence, today reveals announcements from a sampling of exhibitors who will showcase their latest innovations in the Contact Center Expo – A Digital Experience virtual event taking place October 13th & 14th.



“We’ve put a lot of thought into how we will provide a virtual environment where attendees can compare products and services that their organizations need in order to advance their contact center strategy,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “While we can’t replicate the energy you feel when walking an exhibit hall, our platform will connect buyers and sellers through online communication, product demonstrations and informative content.”

ICMI Contact Center Expo News:

8x8 will showcase 8x8 Contact Center, a complete solution, including ACD, IVR, digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech analytics, customer surveys and knowledgebase, with centralized administration and pre-built CRM integrations to make it easy for agents to access and view customer data.

ASC Technologies AG presents its solutions for recording, quality management and analytics that improve customer experience across all support channels. With ASC Recording Insights, ASC introduces a native app for Microsoft Teams, giving contact centers the flexibility to record and analyze all Teams users whilst maintaining a high level of service and complying with existing laws from wherever they are working.

Blue Prism will premier Service Assist which provides attended automation and end-to-end digital services inside today’s contact center ecosystem. This new offering delivers the power of intelligent automation to customer contact centers helping free up agents so they can be more productive, responsive, empathetic and engaging, to better serve customers.

EasyVista will showcase its latest product update on October 14th. The Autumn 2020 Release delivers enhanced reporting capabilities, faster guided implementation wizards, more flexible omnichannel communication options, and native integration with Salesforce Service Cloud to help customers deliver and support best-in-class services in Enterprise and Customer Service Management environments.

Fonolo eliminates hold time and improves the way contact centers interact with their customers. Fonolo's Voice Call-Back solution offers the option to "press 1 to get a call-back from the next agent", while Visual IVR provides click-to-call-back capabilities on web and mobile.

IntelePeer is showcasing its Atmosphere® CPaaS platform, enabling companies to communicate better, drive more revenue and improve their customer experience. Omni-channel Automation & Self-Service, AI, and Analytics, can all be delivered to your contact center through a single easy-to-use cloud platform that works seamlessly with your existing business solutions.

Language Link is proud to present its Video Remote Interpretation solution, the next evolution for your multilingual CX suite. Set your contact center apart by offering customer support in 240+ languages, 24/7. We also offer Over-the-Phone Interpretation and Translation solutions for the ultimate multilingual customer experience.

Lifesize will showcase its CxEngage cloud contact center platform with integrated workforce optimization, quality management and CxEngage Video capabilities. Additionally, Lifesize will announce a partnership that brings AI, virtual assistants and voice biometrics to bear for increased call routing efficiency, reduced costs and improved customer experiences in CxEngage-powered contact centers.

NICE inContact will showcase its market leading cloud customer experience platform, CXone. The company is also hosting a customer session where Wine Country Gift Baskets will discuss how CXone optimized their contact center operations and is presenting a keynote that explores how leading a transformation to digital-first omnichannel service creates customers for life.

Sharpen has released Performance Tiles as part of their core contact center platform. Tiles gives agents visibility into their work by providing scoring metrics against defined targets and peer groups. Users report improved FCR, AHT and CSAT, and immediate, quantifiable ROI and a guaranteed 5-15% reduction in required agent hours.

Talkdesk showcases its award-winning Talkdesk CX Cloud, the industry’s first and only modern, global end-to-end customer experience solution. By combining enterprise performance at scale with consumer simplicity, CX Cloud easily adapts contact center operations to the evolving needs of customers and teams; increasing productivity, customer satisfaction and cost saving.

UJET will be unveiling and showcasing its latest advancements in intelligence and automation. With onsite demos, UJET will be displaying its ultra-modern CCaaS 3.0 solution that reduces the cognitive distance between the agent and the issue and transforms experiences for the digital economy and smartphone-era.

Unymira will showcase its unique knowledge management platform purpose-built for customer service including agent enablement, self-service, chatbots and voicebots. The KM platform helps agents find accurate up-to-date answers and push them to any channel. This drives cost reduction, productivity and improves the customer and agent experience.

Vonage Contact Center is helping businesses transform the customer and agent experience to drive more personal connections in an increasingly virtual world. These include -- live chat functionality integrated into Vonage Omnichannel, an AI Virtual Assistant, Microsoft Teams direct routing, self-service secure payments, and new seamless integrations with leading CSM and CRM applications ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

ICMI Contact Center Expo: A Digital Experience takes place online October 13th & 14th, with pre-show workshops October 6th & 7th. For more information and to register for a free pass, go to https://www.icmi.com/contact-center-expo-conference.

Media, analysts and corporate bloggers interested in attending ICMI Contact Center Expo can apply for media credentials here.

