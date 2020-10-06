NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services a winner of the 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine.



The 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

“It’s an honor to again be recognized by TMC CUSTOMER magazine for our BPO expertise and our dedication to delivering the best customer service,” said Steve Petruk, president, Global Outsourcing division at CGS. “The company is dedicated to the highest level of innovative customer service and has continually implemented next-generation technology to further support our valued clients globally. During a critical time in which companies have remote workers and social distancing restrictions, CGS implemented augmented reality (AR) and robotic process automation (RPA) for field service support. At CGS we moved our global workforce from brick-and-mortar to a remote delivery model in less than 10 days; technology helped connect the team safely by providing real-time information to solve real problems in digital settings.”

“Congratulations to CGS for receiving a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award. CGS has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to great innovation from CGS in 2021 and beyond.”

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel enablement and back office support.

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on LinkedIn.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

CGS Media Contact:

Susan Sweeney, CGS

newsroom@cgsinc.com

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly, Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com



