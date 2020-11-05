MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce the addition of GURU Yerba Mate to its growing plant-based energy drink family. Inspired by the Amazon and concocted in Quebec, GURU Yerba Mate is infused with natural and organic energy boosting ingredients.



GURU Yerba Mate: Inspired by the Amazon

With a PhD in pharmacology, Luc Martin-Privat, GURU Brewmaster and Vice-President of R&D and Innovation, has perfected the art of blending botanicals. GURU is a leader in the development of new plant-based and organic options for energy drink consumers. Last year, Luc created GURU Matcha, inspired by the Far East. “The launch of GURU Matcha has created a lot of interest and curiosity among our consumers around the functional benefits of the organic plants that we value in our energy drinks,” Luc said.

This year, GURU’s Brewmaster created GURU Yerba Mate, inspired by the ancient traditions of the Amazon, and infused with functional ingredients. Yerba mate is a tree that grows naturally near streams in high altitude forests. It can be found in Northern Argentina, Paraguay and Southern Brazil. Its leaves are generally roasted and infused to produce mate, a drink rich in caffeine, which is said to have the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the joy of chocolate. The Guarani, a tribe living in and around these regions, have a long history of drinking yerba mate for its energy-boosting properties and have strongly influenced the way yerba mate is consumed today.

GURU Yerba Mate also contains guarana, another Amazonian plant, named for the Guarani people who have traditionally cultivated it. Known as the ‘eyes of the forest’, guarana also has energy-boosting properties, and is an ingredient in other GURU energy drinks since 1999. Luc added, “We realize and appreciate that nature offers us a plethora of healthy plants to choose from, for our energy needs.”

GURU Yerba Mate’s flavour profile introduces the açai superberry flavour with a refreshing touch of mint.

GURU Yerba Mate Organic Ingredients

Similar to the GURU Lite and GURU Matcha energy drink, the GURU Yerba Mate is low in calories and high in energy, and contains the following ingredients: green tea, yerba mate, guarana, monk fruit and stevia.

GURU Yerba Mate Market Strategy

“GURU is on a mission to clean up the industry by crafting unique energy drinks using creative recipes of plant-based organics that deliver good energy. This year, it’s all about Yerba Mate, the latest in our line of innovative and organic energy drinks,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU.

“The launch of GURU Yerba Mate follows the launch of our Matcha energy drink, already a top product in our offering after less than a year in the market, as these particular organic ingredients and taste profiles are in strong demand. This new product launch is in line with our growth strategy, as we continue to solidify our leadership position in the organic plant-based energy drink market.”

The new organic functional beverage is now available in most convenience and grocery stores across Quebec and was formally unveiled in the Quebec market yesterday evening, on the popular reality television show, Occupation Double.

About GURU

GURU (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 15,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.guruenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies for achieving those objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the following: continued uncertainty in the financial markets; an economic downturn; adverse changes in general economic or political conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increased competition; reliance on energy drinks as our sole source of revenues; changes in consumer preferences; the changing retail landscape; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; reliance on co-packers to manufacture our products; our ability to maintain good relations with our existing customers; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials, ingredients, fuel and/or co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for our products; loss of intellectual property rights; our ability to retain senior management or to maintain brand image or product quality; climate change; our ability to achieve and manage growth; conflicts of interest; litigation; and catastrophic events. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking statements concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions and consumer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Carl Goyette

President and Chief Executive Officer, GURU

Ingy Sarraf

Chief Financial Officer, GURU

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com Media

Lyla Radmanovich

PELICAN PR

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d48a55fd-ab17-4496-9c40-757008922e2a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70454b36-7f8d-4406-9d93-c17ce3d6f591