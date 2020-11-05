New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “Not Feeling It: Adolescent Depression and Reward Processing Gone Awry” on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Erika E. Forbes, Ph.D., Professor of Psychiatry, Pediatrics, Psychology and Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Pittsburgh, 2014 Independent Investigator Grant recipient, and 2006 Young Investigator Grant recipient.

Depression doesn’t just increase negative emotions like sadness: it decreases positive emotions, as evidenced by fatigue, low motivation, and difficulty looking forward to or enjoying pleasant events. The brain’s reward circuitry is the neural basis for these changes, and it is undergoing dramatic development during adolescence, when depression typically begins. Dr. Forbes will describe the ways that disrupted function in these reward systems accompanies depression and could make some adolescents more vulnerable to depression. Additionally, it may help us predict clinical course and treatment response. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/novemberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $418 million to fund more than 5,000 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

