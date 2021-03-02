Koios has engaged NewAge, a Denver-based distributor of beverages and snacks, to carry its KOIOS™ nootropic beverages and Fit Soda™ functional beverages throughout Colorado and potentially in other markets. Koios anticipates that NewAge’s in-depth knowledge of functional beverages, in addition to its significant footprint in Colorado can complement Koios’ existing presence in the state and potentially create new opportunities for the Company.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement with NewAge, Inc. (“NewAge”) (NASDAQ: NBEV), a major omnichannel wholesaler of beverages and snacks. Based in Denver Colorado, NewAge provides direct store delivery (“DSD”) service for beverage brands all across the state of Colorado, primarily in the Front Range region. Koios believes its engagement with NewAge can strengthen the Company’s existing presence in Colorado, which benefits from Koios’ prestige as a local business. NewAge will distribute all of Koios’ beverage products including KOIOS™ nootropic beverages and Fit Soda™ functional beverages (collectively, the “Koios Beverages”). In 2021 the Company announced several placements of Koios Beverages in local grocery chains in regions to include New England , Utah , Oregon , Louisiana , Massachusetts , and California , in addition to a placement of Fit Soda™ in over 100 HEB supermarkets in Texas announced in November 2020. With approval for Koios Beverages to be sold through the NewAge distribution network, new placements could be finalized much more rapidly and enable the Company to further grow its base of more than 4,000 points of sale in the United States.

Koios is a beverage producer based out of Denver, Colorado with a product portfolio that includes functional beverages, supplements, and specialty coffees. Its KOIOS™ nootropic beverage product is offered in five flavours and contains ingredients that have been shown to improve mental clarity, cognitive abilities, and immunity. Offered in four flavours, the Company’s Fit Soda™ functional beverage has also had strong reception from consumers in the United States, with availability through Walmart’s U.S. online store and presence in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, foodservice outlets, and sports nutrition retailers in Colorado, California, Wisconsin, and Texas. With representation of Koios Beverages through a distributor such as NewAge, the Company anticipates it can expand availability of its products in existing markets.

NewAge was founded in 2003, and grew from representing a single brand of bottled water to representing a diversified portfolio of brands across categories that include non-alcoholic beverages, salty snacks, beer, and spirits. Each of NewAge’s product categories has dedicated routes and teams to ensure efficient performance. Despite the general economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, NewAge’s DSD division enjoyed record performance in 2020 and has sustained this success in 2021. In a recent statement by Josh Hillegass, President of NewAge’s DSD division, Mr. Hillegass stated that the division’s impressive team has played a key role in this strong performance by navigating the present challenging circumstances.

More information about NewAge can be found on its website: http://newage.com .

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “We are thrilled to be working with NewAge, as they have been a leader in functional beverage distribution in the state of Colorado for many years. With their innovative DSD model, NewAge provides a number of advantages to brands including offering a ‘test bed’ for new products before doing national rollouts, forecasting of emerging products and segments, and providing top-notch service aligning with all stakeholders in the beverage supply chain. To us, NewAge is more than a distributor; they are an extension of the Koios family. Partnering with NewAge allows us to expand our sales team and reach more stores than we ever could independently. In addition to their impressive reach in Colorado, their network across the United States and internationally can allow us to leverage their expertise and connections to help us scale our market position. Our partnership with NewAge DSD could also enable us to enhance our current position in the convenience store channel, with more than 200 stores in Colorado alone. We believe Fit Soda™ will be a fast mover in this vertical, which could present tremendous opportunity for growth. Josh and his team at NewAge have helped build some of the largest beverage brands in the United States, so we are incredibly excited to be working with them and utilizing their expertise.”

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

