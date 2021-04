Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release 7 April 2021 at 7:00 pm EEST

Sievi Capital Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Marttila, Päivi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sievi Capital Plc

LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21_20210407125905_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-04-07

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008924

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 52,064 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 52,064 Volume weighted average price: EUR

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION

CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.