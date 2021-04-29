Infant Bacterial Therapeutics expands The Connection Study to include infants with a birth weight below 750 grams

English Swedish

After the Data Monitoring Committees’ review Infant Bacterial Therapeutics expands the enrollment criteria of The Connection Study to include 500 - 1000 gram birth weight premature infants.

The Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has performed a per protocol predefined safety and tolerability assessment of the first 300 patients included in the study. The review is now complete and the DMC has no objections to the continuation of the Connection Study and expansion of the enrolment criteria from 750 to 1000 grams to include 500 to 1000 gram birth weight premature infants. All participating hospitals will be informed immediately of this change. The possibility to recruit infants in the 500 to 749 gram interval adds a significant number of patients eligible for inclusion into the Connection Study.

The DMC is an independent group of experts who monitor patient safety and treatment efficacy data while a clinical trial is ongoing.

“The medical need for preventive treatment for necrotizing enterocolitis and to improve feeding tolerance in preterm infants remains very high. IBT anticipates the completion of the study during 2022 and we expect that the opening up of the US society after their successful vaccination campaign against COVID together with the expansion of the birth weight window will increase the recruitment pace of our important study” says Staffan Strömberg, Chief Executive Officer of IBT.

