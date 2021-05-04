Using Rapid-Acting Brain Stimulation for Treatment-Resistant Depression - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Using Rapid-Acting Brain Stimulation for Treatment-Resistant Depression” on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Nolan R. Williams, M.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University Medical Center and winner of the 2019 Klerman Prize for Exceptional Clinical Research.

There is a widely acknowledged need for new, effective antidepressant treatments. Past research has demonstrated that a form of FDA-approved non-invasive brain stimulation called rTMS could be optimized to better treat depression as well as other psychiatric disorders. Our team has tested the hypothesis that the effectiveness of rTMS could be enhanced with a new treatment protocol involving multiple non-invasive brain-stimulation sessions at spaced intervals throughout the day delivered over the course of five consecutive days, providing patients with significantly more total stimulation, and targeted individually in each patient based on brain scans obtained prior to the start of treatments. We recently completed a randomized controlled trial to determine the antidepressant response of this novel protocol, called SAINT. Dr. Williams will report in the webinar that they found it had a profound and rapid effect in patients with treatment-resistant depression. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/maywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $418 million to fund more than 5,000 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

