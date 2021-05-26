What We Are Learning About Brain Biology and Borderline Personality Disorder - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “What We Are Learning About Brain Biology and Borderline Personality Disorder” on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Anthony C. Ruocco, Ph.D., C.Psych, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology and Program in Neuroscience at the University of Toronto and 2014 Young Investigator Grant recipient.

Dr. Ruocco will discuss his new research on the neurobiology of borderline personality disorder, including the familial risk for the disorder and the impacts of stress on brain structure and functioning. He will also present the results of his research funded by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation examining the treatment of suicidal ideation and depression using magnetic seizure therapy in individuals with borderline personality disorder. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/junewebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $418 million to fund more than 5,000 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachment