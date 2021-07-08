Cognitive Impairment in Psychosis: What it is and How it's Treated - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Cognitive Impairment in Psychosis: What it is and How it's Treated” on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Amanda McCleery, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Iowa, 2016 Maltz Prizewinner for Innovative and Promising Schizophrenia Research, and 2015 Young Investigator Grant recipient.

Dr. McCleery will discuss her research which focuses on cognitive predictors of functional outcome in schizophrenia and related conditions. Her recent work uses EEG techniques in conjunction with performance-based measures to better understand the nature of the relationships between early-stage information processing, higher-order cognition, and community functioning across phases of illness in schizophrenia. Her work is also informed by developmental psychopathology in order to gain a nuanced understanding of the trajectory of cognition over the course of illness to identify potential critical periods and targets for intervention, as well as possible mechanisms of change. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/julywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $418 million to fund more than 5,000 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachment