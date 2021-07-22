Upcoming Announcement: New Partnership to Develop Pea and Hemp Varieties for Ingredient Processing

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, with NRGene Canada, Farmer’s Business Network Canada, Inc., Pulse Genetics and Manitoba Harvest, will be making an announcement regarding a project focused on developing new pea and hemp varieties for use in food and ingredient processing, including a new pea-hemp flour blend.



The announcement will take place virtually on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9 a.m. CST-SK. Media can attend by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__FuNkkwEQAaqkI5VEXOtlA. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement.

