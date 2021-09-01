Premier Crypto Exchange Selects eGain for Knowledge-Powered Customer Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that a leading cryptocurrency exchange has selected the eGain Knowledge Hub™ to provide customer service.



Crypto customers are savvy, and their queries tend to be complex. Moreover, fast-changing government regulations require compliance across customer interactions, transactional record keeping, and information reporting. The company wanted to deliver accurate, consistent and compliant service at scale to their global customer base.

The company selected eGain for its enterprise functionality, ability to scale, ease of integrating with existing systems including CRM and digital engagement, and track record of delivering quick business value. Thousands of contact center agents - in-house, outsourced, and gig - located across six countries in three continents, will serve crypto customers in multiple languages, leveraging the eGain Knowledge Hub.

“Customer service is a vital differentiator in the hyper-growth crypto exchange market,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to helping our client deliver wow experiences to dominate the market.”

