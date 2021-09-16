First Orion Receives Coveted 2021 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a provider of digital call experiences for the world’s leading mobile carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps, today announces its Branded Call Enhancement portfolio has been named a 2021 Contact Center Technology Award winner by CUSTOMER Magazine.



First Orion’s Branded Call Enhancement solutions include ENGAGE® Branded Call Display and INFORM® Branded Caller ID. These services allow customer service and contact centers to label and brand their outbound calls to show consumers who’s calling and the reason for the call, improving overall customer experience and satisfaction.

ENGAGE displays a content-rich message including logo, custom background, and personalized text, and INFORM allows businesses to add and update a 32-character message to further identify the department, and/or reason for a call. By offering a branded call experience that engages customers, call and contact centers can experience a 200% increase in answer rates.

“First Orion is thrilled to be driving engagement in the contact center space,” says Viki Zabala, Chief Product and Marketing Officer for First Orion. “We believe branding phone calls will be the #1 digital transformation product implemented by contact centers and CCaaS this year – and early adopters of this technology have already seen a direct impact on both their customer satisfaction and revenues.”

First Orion’s mission is to provide transparency in communication to help businesses and consumers create meaningful connections. By offering a digital call experience, businesses can increase call answer rates, boost productivity, and drive revenues while delivering an enhanced customer experience that improves brand loyalty and retention. First Orion also works directly with mobile carriers to provide real-time call protection services that combat scam and fraudulent calls and empower consumers to trust their phones again.

The 16th-annual CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

For more information, visit www.firstorion.com.

About First Orion

First Orion provides true digital call experiences for the world’s leading mobile carriers, enterprises, and mobile apps developers. The company’s Branded Calling Suite – INFORM® and ENGAGE® – allow businesses to brand their outbound calls while empowering consumers to connect over a trusted, verified call. First Orion’s Call Protection Suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers. Processing more than 100 billion calls annually, First Orion powers digital call experiences for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Boost Mobile networks along with Fortune 500 brands, PrivacyStar®, and other mobile apps. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion was founded in 2008 and employs more than 300 people across its global offices. For more information, visit www.firstorion.com.