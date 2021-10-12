New Protein Fund I LP Leads Bridge Financing of No Evil Foods

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures LLC , the global leader in early stage alternative protein investing, has completed a bridge note financing in North Carolina-based No Evil Foods®. No Evil Foods, the first and only Certified Plastic Negative plant-based meat company, produces environmentally sustainable, socially conscious plant-based foods. The company has nationwide distribution in the natural and traditional retail channels.



“We are excited for the opportunity to lead this investment in No Evil Foods,” said Tom Mastrobuoni, Chief Investment Officer of Big Idea Ventures. “As the pioneers in clean label, plant based foods, Sadrah and Mike have been breaking down barriers for their fellow founders. They have built and brought incredible tasting products to the market and we are proud to be their partners in the next stage of their growth.”

“In an increasingly competitive fundraising landscape, we are thrilled to have the support and endorsement of Big Idea Ventures. The team recognizes our clean label innovation and commitment to sustainability as an asset,” says Sadrah Schadel, Chief Creative Officer at No Evil Foods. Mike Woliansky, No Evil Foods’ CEO added, “This round of bridge financing will support the company through a necessary evolution in our business model, ultimately strengthening the long-term stability of the company. We’ve successfully completed the first step of that pivot and we’re looking forward to growing our community of investors and achieving our goals.”

“We believe that No Evil Foods’ clean label brand promise is an incredible selling point for consumers and the plant-based industry,” said Abby Lyall, Vice President at Big Idea Ventures. “We’re excited to see new distribution partnerships, product launches and manufacturing strategy catalyze the company’s growth.”

About Big Idea Ventures Big Idea Ventures LLC (BIV) is a multi-stage venture fund based in New York and Singapore. Founded by Andrew D. Ive, the firm seeks to solve the world’s greatest challenges by backing the world’s best entrepreneurs. BIV’s New Protein Fund I is a seed-stage fund investing in plant-and-cell-based food companies. BIV’s Generation Food Rural Partners Fund is an inception-stage platform that partners with universities to commercialize intellectual property in the areas of food, protein and agriculture. For more information www.bigideaventures.com .

About No Evil Foods

No Evil Foods is a vegan food manufacturer focused on clean-label innovation and environmental sustainability. Their culinary approach to plant-based proteins creates a minimally processed meat experience with maximum nutrition through their utilization of blended proteins, fermentation, and upcycled ingredients. No Evil Foods became the world's first Plastic Negative Certified plant-based meat brand in 2020 and is available nationwide in retailers like Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Walmart, as well as co-ops and independents. For more information www.noevilfoods.com .

