Hypergrowth UK auto insurance firm selects eGain for knowledge-powered customer engagement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that one of UK’s fastest growing motor insurers has selected eGain as their new platform for digital transformation of customer engagement.



According to Forrester, “UK insurers are delivering mediocre, undifferentiated experiences — so much so that 45% of UK online adults agree that all insurance companies are basically the same.”* This presents an opportunity for forward-looking insurance carriers to gain market share by delivering stand-out customer experiences.

When their legacy solution failed to improve omnichannel service, the motor insurance company selected eGain. The client will deploy eGain’s virtual assistant for online customer service and digital deflection from the IVR. Their agents will use eGain’s modern desktop to handle omnichannel queries in a consistent way across messaging, chat, and email. All conversations will leverage the eGain Knowledge Hub™ for consistent answers, process guidance and compliance.

“Knowledge is often the missing ingredient in the digital transformation of customer engagement,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to helping this innovative client deliver wow customer experiences using knowledge and AI.”

More information

eGain Digital Customer Engagement™ Suite: https://www.egain.com/products/

eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-management-software/

eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

* Forrester’s UK Auto and Home Insurers Customer Experience Index, 2020

About eGain

Our knowledge-powered customer engagement software automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences for global brands. Infused with AI and analytics, eGain’s top-rated cloud platform enables effortless customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.