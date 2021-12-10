Infant Bacterial Therapeutics CFO leaves the company

English Swedish

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics ABs CFO Marie Louise Alamaa left the company to pursue new opportunities. IBT’s Controller, Michael Owens, has assumed the responsibility of CFO moving forward.



“I would like to express my appreciation for Marie Louise and her time at IBT and wish her much success moving forward” said CEO Staffan Strömberg.





About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (IBT) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.





For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Bryggargatan 10

111 21 Stockholm

Telefon: +46 8 410 145 55

info@ibtherapeutics.com

www.ibtherapeutics.com





Publication

This information is information that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on December 10, 2021.

Attachment