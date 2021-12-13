eGain Knowledge Hub™ Now Available on Five9 CX Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that its award-winning solution for knowledge management — eGain Knowledge Hub™ — has been accredited by Five9 and is now available on Five9 CX Marketplace.

“The agent experience forms the foundation for delivering a great customer experience,” said Walt Rossi, Vice President of Business Development at Five9. “It’s important for contact centers to have the right tools in place to support their agents, especially as businesses have indicated that they will continue with a work-from-home or hybrid model. We are proud to partner with eGain to continue helping empower agents to drive results from anywhere.”

“One of the top three drivers of customer service success is agent knowledge. The early days of knowledge management focused on streamlining access to curated content. Now, machine learning, natural language search, intent derivation, and personalization enable agents to access journey-specific content in the context of their actions and comply with regulatory policy,” wrote Kate Leggett, VP and Principal Analyst for Forrester in a blog post on knowledge management, dated August 18, 2020.

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub for Five9 empowers all agents to solve omnichannel customer queries with personalized answers and conversational guidance served inside the Five9 Agent Desktop Plus, slashing training needs and ensuring compliance. The hub federates knowledge from multiple sources and guides agents through the customer conversation based on the context, agent experience level, and the interaction channel. eGain Knowledge Hub also helps deliver wow self-service across omnichannel touchpoints including IVR. Rich analytics and machine learning enable intent inference and provide actionable insights to optimize knowledge adoption, relevance, and performance.

“Knowledge modernization has emerged as the top 2022 strategy to get customer and agent experiences out of the rut they have been in,” said Mike Taylor, VP of Business Development for eGain. “We look forward to delivering our top-rated knowledge solution via the Five9 CX Marketplace.”

