eGain Announces New Integrations for Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Zoom Team Chat

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) today announced new integrations that bring eGain AI Agent into Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Zoom Team Chat, delivering accurate, compliant answers and actions inside the collaboration tools employees already use. These integrations help organizations strengthen productivity, lower support costs, and improve employee satisfaction.

As more organizations adopt AI across their communication and service environments, employees still lose time searching across systems for policies, procedures, and how-to information. The new integrations for eGain AI Agent address this challenge by providing employees with reliable, AI-powered answers and actions grounded in a single, governed knowledge foundation across any UCaaS or CCaaS environment.

Trusted knowledge inside Teams, Slack, and Zoom

With eGain AI Agent, employees can ask questions inside Teams, Slack, or Zoom and receive answers that follow the organization’s current policies and procedures. Each response also cites the source documents, so employees can dig deeper when needed. This shortens search time, reduces escalations, and helps employees trust that they are acting on the right information. Because all answers come from updated, approved and version-controlled knowledge, organizations also make it easier to demonstrate how guidance was produced. For compliance-sensitive and high-stakes interactions, eGain AI Agent uses case-based reasoning (CBR) to deliver deterministic reasoning, grounding answers in an organization's knowledge, history, and processes.

Tailored answers based on enterprise permissions

The new integrations respect roles and access rules defined across the systems an organization already uses. A sales employee, for example, only sees information appropriate to sales, while HR or finance-specific guidance stays protected. This allows eGain AI Agent to deliver personalized, role-appropriate answers, while preventing the misuse of sensitive content and ensuring every team works from the right version of the truth. It also removes the need for departments to maintain separate knowledge bases, making it easier for organizations to scale AI-assisted answers across different groups without additional setup or oversight.

A foundation built for modern UCaaS and CCaaS ecosystems

Each integration is built on eGain’s open architecture, allowing organizations to use their preferred collaboration platforms alongside their existing mix of AI models, business applications, and IT systems. Knowledge stays consistent and up to date because it comes from one governed foundation, even as underlying technologies evolve. This consistency allows eGain AI Agent to give employees quick access to trusted answers in every UCaaS and CCaaS service interaction. The integrations also take advantage of eGain’s Assured Actions, enabling service agents to act on AI guidance, from quick summaries for simple requests to full task completion for more complex or compliance-related interactions. Assured Actions integrate with MCP (Model Context Protocol) and standard APIs, giving service agents a verified, auditable confirmation trail for every interaction.

Proven at scale in real-world environments

Hundreds of eGain employees already use eGain AI Agent for Microsoft Teams for HR and workplace questions, such as checking paid time off balances, confirming holidays, or locating benefits information. This has reduced repeated questions to HR, saved employee time, and demonstrated how quickly the integrations can drive measurable gains.

In another deployment, a large financial-services organization uses eGain AI Agent for Microsoft Teams to support their operations teams. When complex regulatory or procedural questions come up, team members can bring eGain AI Agent directly into Teams to get accurate, policy-grounded answers, from quick clarifications to detailed procedural guidance.

“Teams, Slack, and Zoom have become the daily workspace for employees,” said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. “By bringing eGain AI Agent and trusted knowledge into these environments, we help organizations strengthen communication, improve consistency, and give employees the answers and actions they need. It’s how we’re putting AI to work across any UCaaS or CCaaS platform.”

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience solutions. With more than 25 years of experience, eGain helps enterprises unify content, automate knowledge workflows, and deliver consistent answers across systems and channels. Global 2000 companies rely on eGain to improve customer service, strengthen employee productivity, reduce operational costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Contact

eGain Media Relations

press@egain.com