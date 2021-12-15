Nearly Forty Percent of Advertising Professionals Plan to Leave Their Jobs Within Two Years

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced commissioned research showing that 38% of advertising professionals plan to leave their jobs within two years. Less than 25% say they are completely satisfied with any one aspect of their job – with “training and education” and “latest technology to help with automation of tasks” receiving some of the lowest ratings. With 90% of professionals agreeing “that the advertising industry has become significantly more complex,” the top factor causing this sentiment (cited by 72% of those surveyed) is the “increase in the different transaction methods for buying media.”



The data was compiled by research firm Advertiser Perceptions from an October 2021 survey of 150 digital advertising decision-makers at agencies and brands spending $5 million or more annually. The report, “How Complexity, Job Satisfaction, and Automation Intersect in Digital Media,” reviews opinions and attitudes on job satisfaction, workflow automation, technology complexity and programmatic advertising. The full report is available at: https://basis.net/reports/complexity-job-satisfaction-automation. Data highlights are available in an infographic at: https://basis.net/infographics/complexity-job-satisfaction-automation-digital-media.

The report provides insights on various factors affecting digital media workers today. It identifies critical ecosystem pain points and can guide marketers and advertisers on crucial problems to solve for their team members.

Job satisfaction:

Top improvements that advertisers want to see are “better processes/tools to improve productivity” (says 72%) and “more time for optimization and analysis, upselling/pitching new business, strategic thinking and creativity” (68%).

The top challenges cited when someone leaves a company are “training new employees” (says 58%) and “hiring quality employees” (57%).

Workflow automation:

9 hours is the average time per week respondents estimate they could save through automation of redundant and low value tasks.

The top benefits of successful workflow automation is “more time for strategic thinking and creativity” (says 63%) and increased productivity (54%).

Technology complexity

The majority of advertising professionals use 7 platforms in a typical day and 9 platforms in a typical campaign.

Two of the areas in the media buying process that require the most training are “strategizing” (says 58%) and “programmatic media buying” (40%).

Programmatic advertising:

The biggest pain points in selecting programmatic partners are “pricing transparency” (says 55%) and “lack of fully integrated technology” (51%).

43% is the average portion of digital advertising budgets transacted using an insertion order over the past 12 months.

“Complexity in our digital media ecosystem is straining marketing teams, who are challenged with cobbling together disparate, point solutions to buy across the broad spectrum of media outlets with their own unique specifications and pricing methodologies. I believe this could lead to increased employee turnover, decreased levels of customer service, and lower efficacy of paid advertisements,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies. “Our research with Advertiser Perceptions creates a benchmark for the state of our industry workforce today, and identifies areas for the most impactful improvement. To alleviate complexity and disconnection in digital media, I believe that marketers need a holistic and automated approach to their digital marketing process.”

Basis Technologies offers a platform composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. Its capabilities span across desktop, mobile, connected television (“CTV”), linear TV, audio, search, and social media.

About Advertiser Perceptions

Advertiser Perceptions is the global leader in research-based business intelligence for the advertising, marketing, and ad technology industries. Our expert staff delivers an unbiased, research-based view of the advertising market with analysis and solutions tailored to clients’ specific KPIs and business objectives. These insights provide clients with the confidence to make the very best organizational, sales and marketing decisions, driving greater revenue and increased client satisfaction.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as “Centro,” is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices providing services to North America, South America and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.net

917-573-4157

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c53e8e8-2150-491d-bb59-4626598ca2fb

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d33aefd-ae70-48bf-b217-1b11f38176b7

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10581988-f64e-4632-b122-4e6dc49c6382