Ascent Cloud Announces Updates to LevelEleven on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DETROIT, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud announced that it will be updating its LevelEleven application on the Salesforce AppExchange with new ways for sales leaders to motivate their teams and recognize milestones achieved by their teams. One notable enhancement is the new Milestones functionality that will be available within LevelEleven. Milestones will extend the previously released Badges functionality so that sales leaders and admins are able to automatically award Badges and optional prizes when team members reach pre-defined goals. In addition, LevelEleven customers will be able to give any user a Badge and customize their Badges which empowers sales leaders with new and creative ways to motivate their teams and recognize their achievements.



Built natively on the Salesforce Platform, LevelEleven is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000055dIBEAY .

For more information on this LevelEleven release, register for the Release Webinar on Thursday, January 20, 2022 .

Comments on the News

“With this latest release of our LevelEleven application, we are excited to empower our customers with more ways to motivate their teams and recognize milestones achieved natively within Salesforce,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “The addition of Milestones and the enhancements to Badges will give our customers more tools to engage their teams and help them feel more connected, which is more important than ever given the hybrid work environment we find ourselves in today.”





“We are excited that Ascent Cloud is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they enhance their gamification and coaching application LevelEleven with user-centered improvements,” said Woodson Martin, EVP and GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us.”



About LevelEleven by Ascent Cloud

LevelEleven is a Salesforce native application that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With industry-leading gamification and coaching solutions, LevelEleven helps sales leaders Motivate, Engage, and Coach their teams to better outcomes.

Ascent Cloud builds and deploys SaaS solutions that help align sales people to outcomes by bridging the gap between the data in CRM and what is needed to enable frontline sellers and sales leaders. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower its customers with industry-leading solutions for sales and customer-facing teams.

For more information visit leveleleven.com or ascentcloud.io .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

