New York, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Prenatal Exposures and Experiences: Impact on Children’s Early Brain Development and Risk for Disease” on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Claudia Lugo-Candelas, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Clinical Medical Psychology at Columbia University Medical Center/New York State Psychiatric Institute and recipient of a 2019 Young Investigator Grant.

In the last decades, the idea that the exposures and experiences that take place during pregnancy might have long term impacts on the developing child has gained a lot of attention. Increasingly, we are understanding how maternal health in pregnancy could impact the developing fetus’ brain, potentially predicting risk for childhood developmental disorders, like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. In this talk, Dr. Lugo-Candelas will present her work on maternal health in pregnancy and its impact on children’s early brain development. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/januarywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachment