Upcoming Announcement: New Partnership Will Enhance Canada’s Plant-Based Cheese Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, along with Lumi Foods (legacy brand Blue Heron Creamery), Winecrush Technology and Save-On-Foods, will be announcing a project that will enhance Canada’s plant-based cheese market. This includes developing new products using Canadian-grown crops such as oats, legumes and pulses, as well as giving the new products a more prominent placement in grocery stores across the country.



The announcement will take place virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Media who wish to attend can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IfwM0eqNSbeGEbdzdbBDng. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement.

