JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Kicks Off Its Anticipated Dining Room Reopening With the A5 Wagyu Experience

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, announces the reopening of its acclaimed 35-seat restaurant space with the A5 Wagyu Experience, the first in a series of educational, limited-time culinary experiences. Debuting on Wednesday, February 23, the dinner series will allow diners to dive into the intricacies of Japanese wagyu beef, including its farming practices and lesser-known cuts. Reservations are now available for booking here .

The five-course dinners, taking place on Wednesday evenings from February through April, will showcase Japanese A5 Wagyu in a side-by-side comparison with American Wagyu. Throughout the series, JAPAN HOUSE will host rotating guest chefs utilizing a range of wagyu preparations from raw to grilled, each designed to highlight the best qualities of Japanese wagyu. Diners will learn what sets Japanese wagyu apart from others, and explore and savor the essence of the highest grade of wagyu and other premium Japanese ingredients, all served in an intimate setting with sweeping views of the city.

Menus will change based on seasonal ingredients. The menu for the first A5 Wagyu Experience features: Gyu-Tataki (side-by-side comparison of lightly seared Japanese A5 Wagyu and American Wagyu beef); Shishito Pepper Salad; Wagyu Shabu Shabu (thinly sliced cuts of Miyazaki A5 Wagyu and American Wagyu beef in a hot pot); Zosui (Japanese rice soup); seasonal dessert.

Subsequent dinner experiences are scheduled for March 9, March 16, March 23, March 30, and April 6 (dates subject to change as we adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines). The A5 Wagyu Experience costs $125.00 per person inclusive of tax and service charge (additional $50.00 fee for premium sake or Japanese whiskey pairing). Reservations must be booked online in advance via Tock . The experience lasts approximately two hours and the seating commences at 6:30 p.m. Guests are invited to join any time after 6:00 p.m. for a welcome drink before service. An optional sake and Japanese whisky pairing will be available for purchase on site. No reservations accepted over the phone; group reservations must be made together.

For additional questions or inquiries on the A5 Wagyu Experience, please visit this page.

While at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, guests are welcome to pair their dinner outing with a visit to the Gallery to view the latest exhibition. Check the exhibition page for the latest information. Gallery hours are 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM (PST).

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Hollywood & Highland, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

