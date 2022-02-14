Invitation to audiocast and teleconference in connection with Eolus Year-end report 2021

English Swedish

Hässleholm, Sweden, February 14th, 2022

Eolus Vind AB:s Year-end report for 2021 will be announced on Friday February 18th, 2022, at 8.30 AM CET. At 10.00 AM CET the same day an audiocast and teleconference in English will be held and the report will be presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson. In connection with the presentation, it is possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the audiocast.

If you wish to participate in the teleconference, click the link for details:

https://financialhearings.com/event/44081



The presentation can also be followed live at:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/eolus-q4-2021/register



For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 330 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.



Eolus Vind AB has 34 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



Attachment