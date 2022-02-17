Sievi Capital Plc
Press release, 17 February 2022 at 9.30 am EET
Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2021
Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2021 on Thursday, 3 March at approximately 8 am EET. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 2:00 pm EET.
In the webcast, Jussi Majamaa, Sievi Capital’s CEO, and Markus Peura, CFO, will present the results and key events of 2021. In addition, CEO Janne Ketola will introduce the operations of our newest target company HTJ, one of the leading construction management companies in Finland.
You can follow the live webcast at https://sievicapital.videosync.fi/sievi-capital-q4
Questions can be submitted on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@sievicapital.fi by 12:00 noon on Thursday, 3 March.
The presentation materials will be available on Sievi Capital’s website later on the same day and the webcast recording on the following day at the latest.
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127
DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi
