Upcoming Announcement: Partnership Expanding Work on National Index on Agri-Food Performance

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada will be making an announcement regarding a co-investment into the second phase of Canada’s National Index on Agri-Food Performance, alongside lead partners Pulse Canada and the Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) at the University of Saskatchewan, with the support of David McInnes, Coordinator of the National Index on Agri-Food Performance. This announcement will be followed by a panel discussing sustainability in Canada’s agriculture and agrifood industry.



The announcement and panel will take place virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CST. For a full description of the panel or to register, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CpFbJjbGRVmcpSrnCVwoWA. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners and panel participants will be provided following the panel.

