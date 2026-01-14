National consortium formed to accelerate Canadian pea breeding through genomic selection

Saskatoon, SK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Saskatchewan Crops Forum, Protein Industries Canada announced a new two-year project in its Capacity Building Program with GIFS Ag Tech Enterprise Inc. and DL Seeds, to develop a pea variety development database that will consolidate genetic information and data for breeders across Canada. With the University of Saskatchewan’s Crop Development Centre (CDC) and Agriculture and Agri‑Food Canada (AAFC) serving as fundamental partners in this effort, the consortium will integrate genetic, phenotypic, environmental and pedigree data from across the country. This new data analysis platform will empower pulse breeders to leverage thousands of data points simultaneously, improving the quality and speed of breeding decisions and accelerating the development of new crop varieties.

“Our government is proud to invest in this collaboration powered by Protein Industries Canada,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “By combining diverse data and expertise, the consortium will strengthen Canada’s position in the sustainable economy and reduce costs. The benefits from this investment will resonate across the country, with better yields for farmers, more resilient and innovative products for the agricultural industry, and greater choice for Canadian families.”

“Today's announcement is an exciting advancement for Canadian agriculture and the plant-based protein industry. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, this new integrated Pea Genomic Selection Platform will bring together diverse datasets to make it easier, faster, and more affordable to develop superior pea varieties. Innovations in plant breeding like this, built on strategic Canadian collaboration with the value chain, make our sector more competitive, and play an important role in advancing sustainability and resilience across the food system,” said the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

“This project is Canadian agricultural innovation at its best: using AI and better data to help breeders get stronger pea varieties into producers’ hands faster and at lower costs,” Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger said. “Saskatchewan farmers grow the best crops in the world. This homegrown research is integral to staying on the cutting edge of innovation and creates good jobs right here in our province and right across the Prairies.”

The initiative will be executed through a national genomic selection breeding consortium of public and private sector breeding organizations, led by the Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) at the University of Saskatchewan via its non-profit business arm, GIFS Ag Tech Enterprise.

This thorough collection, combined with the platform’s incorporation of AI, will help breeders select the best combination of traits and will accelerate development work at a lower cost than traditional methods, helping to more quickly put new and improved varieties on the market. This initiative illustrates the value of public-private partnerships with support throughout the value chain to drive global competitiveness and productivity.

“A strong and secure Canadian food supply chain starts at the crop genetic level, with varieties that bring benefit to the full food and agriculture sector,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Tyler Groeneveld said. “The new Pea Genomic Selection Platform combines the sector’s expertise with the benefits of AI technology, ensuring that crop development is more resource-efficient, less expensive and focused on what our farmers and ingredient manufacturers need. It will allow Canada to build on our strong reputation for high-quality crops, to become a global leader in the wider food and ingredient market.”

The future commercialization of new varieties developed through the combination of consolidated data and AI will help leading pea breeders deliver more value per hectare of peas and per tonne of peas. With the rising global demand for high-quality, sustainable ingredients, Canada’s food sector is looking for high-yielding varieties that can become ingredients that are both functional and high in protein. The implementation of the new Pea Genomic Selection Platform will help breeders develop higher-value varieties for both producers and customers, better positioning Canada to deliver the protein‑rich and functional products the world is looking for.

“We’re excited about this initiative and what it means for Canada, as it will accelerate the development of high-yielding, high-quality yellow pea varieties tailored to Canadian growing and processing conditions. This is a new model for collaboration with strong support from across the entire value chain, including Prairies Economic Development Canada, the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan through the Agriculture Development Fund, Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR), SeCan, Saskatchewan Pulse Growers, Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers and Alberta Pulse Growers,” said GIFS CEO Steven R. Webb (PhD). “This approach is expected to significantly increase genetic gain, enhance global competitiveness and unlock billions in additional farm revenue by 2035, while enabling Canada to become a global powerhouse in value-added pulses.”

A total of $1.8 million has been committed to the project, with Protein Industries Canada investing $1.4 million and the partners together investing the remainder.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to seize the $25 billion opportunity presented by increasing value-added production of Canada’s high-protein crops. Projects and partnerships like this one add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at theroadto25billion.ca.

About the Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS):

The Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) is a sought-out partner in agriculture and food innovation. We turn science into innovation, advancing research, accelerating development, and helping partners move from ideas to market. Learn more about GIFS at gifs.ca. GIFS Ag Tech Enterprise Inc. is the non-profit business arm of GIFS, advancing market-facing innovation, expanding partnership pathways and accelerating commercialization activities.