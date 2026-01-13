UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: NATIONAL CONSORTIUM FORMED TO ACCELERATE CANADIAN PEA BREEDING THROUGH GENOMIC SELECTION

 | Source: Protein Industries Canada Protein Industries Canada

Saskatoon, Sask., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, along with GIFS Ag Tech Enterprise Inc. and DL Seeds, will be announcing a project focused on developing a Pea Genomic Selection Platform for Canada-wide use. The project will combine AI technology with genetic, phenotypic, environmental and pedigree data provided by companies and organizations from across the country, ensuring breeders can accelerate their development work at a lower cost than traditional methods.

The announcement will take place in person at the Western Development Museum (2610 Lorne Ave in Saskatoon) during the Saskatchewan Crops Forum on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CST. Media who wish to attend in person can register by contacting Miranda Burski at 306-581-1340 or Miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Canada
                            
                            
                                Canadian
                            
                            
                                Peas
                            
                            
                                Crops
                            
                            
                                Agriculture
                            
                            
                                Genomics
                            
                            
                                Research
                            
                            
                                Partnership
                            
                            
                                Protein
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading