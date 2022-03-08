Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release 8 March 2022 at 2:45 pm EET
Sievi Capital Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Origo Partners Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jussi Majamaa
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sievi Capital Oyj
LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 11097/7/4
Transaction date: 2022-03-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008924
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.384 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 1.384 EUR
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.sievicapital.fi
Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.