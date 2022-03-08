Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release 8 March 2022 at 2:45 pm EET



Sievi Capital Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Origo Partners Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jussi Majamaa

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sievi Capital Oyj

LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11097/7/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008924

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.384 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 1.384 EUR

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.