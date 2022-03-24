GURU Energizes Canadians Coast-to-Coast With “Made With Plants” Campaign

English French

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces the launch of Made with Plants, a national campaign that highlights GURU’s exclusive market position as the only plant-based drink in its category, and introduces Guayusa Tropical Punch to Canadians from coast to coast after its successful launch in Quebec in late 2021.

Developed in collaboration with Sid Lee, the 6-week integrated, omnichannel campaign will kick off at the end of March. It features GURU’s full line-up of energy drinks (Original, Lite, Matcha, Yerba Mate and Guayusa Tropical Punch) and focuses on one of GURU’s key differentiators: its entirely plant-based and organic list of ingredients. The campaign will also be supported by the first large-scale in-store activation program, with the support of GURU’s exclusive Canadian distributor.

“Made with Plants is a bold campaign that introduces GURU’s better-for-you products to consumers across Canada and marks the beginning of the next phase of our ambitious Canadian growth plan. This campaign puts forward a fresh take on how natural, plant-based energy can fuel a healthy and active lifestyle. With the objective of creating awareness, encouraging trial, and reinforcing the fact that GURU is the better-for-you option in the market, the campaign builds on GURU’s momentum as the fastest-growing organic energy drink in Canada in the last 52 weeks1,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO.

“This campaign also marks the national launch of our most recent innovation, Guayusa Tropical Punch. The first phase of its launch in Quebec was a huge hit, with Guayusa now ranking as the #6 energy drink in Quebec’s convenience and gas channel and as the industry’s top innovation both in 2021 and 2022-to date2. We are confident that this latest campaign, featuring our full range of botanicals-driven energy drinks, will help spread Good Energy across the country, thanks to GURU’s great taste and an all-natural energy boost,” Goyette added.

Recent internal data shows GURU products’ weighted distribution at over 90% in the convenience and gas channel, and over 50% in the grocery, drug and mass channel in Canada (excluding Quebec), supporting this major marketing initiative. The campaign will include a comprehensive mix of out-of-home banners, digital and print content on leading platforms, partnerships with select influencers, in addition to sampling events and activations in major cities across the country.

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

GURU Organic Energy Investors Media Carl Goyette, President and CEO Lyla Radmanovich Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer PELICAN PR 514-845-4878 514-845-8763 investors@guruenergy.com media@rppelican.ca



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies for achieving those objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the following, which are discussed in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended October 31, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: management of growth; reliance on key personnel; changes in consumer preferences; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; economic downturn and continued uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic or political conditions, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic or other major macroeconomic phenomena; global or regional catastrophic events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; net revenues derived entirely from energy drinks; increased competition; relationships with co-packers and distributors and/or their ability to manufacture and/or distribute GURU’s products; relationships with existing customers; changing retail landscape; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for its products; history of negative cash flow and no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; intellectual property rights; maintenance of brand image or product quality; retention of the full-time services of senior management; climate change; litigation; information technology systems; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; risks associated with the PepsiCo distribution agreement; no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; and conflicts of interest. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking statements concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions and consumer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition, or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

1 Nielsen Last 52 weeks, period ending February 19, 2022 - All Channels, Canada

2 Nielsen, period ending February 26, 2022 – Convenience & Gas (C&G), Quebec.

