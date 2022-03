Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

English Danish

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Anders Holger Nørgaard, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:

Name: Anders Holger Nørgaard Reason: CEO in FirstFarms A/S Issuer: FirstFarms A/S LEI code: 2138007DFVFLUCCSX925 Type: Shares ISIN code: DK0060056166 Transaction: Sale Trading date: 24+25+28 March 2022 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Number: 8,944 Market value in DKK: 811,653.65

