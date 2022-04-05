New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “How Does a Fearful Experience Alter Our Past Memories?” on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Denise Cai, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Neuroscience and the Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Denise is also a recipient of a BBRF 2018 Young Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

To survive and thrive in our ever-changing world, we must be able to predict the outcome of an event based on knowledge of what has happened in the past. For example, after a threatening experience, it is useful to identify what caused the unpleasant event, and assign the emotion of 'fear' to the precipitating event to help avoid similar outcomes in the future. In this talk, Dr. Denise Cai will discuss how mice link fearful experiences with prior memories and its implications for anxiety-related conditions. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments