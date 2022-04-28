All Fit Soda™ and KOIOS™ SKU’s Approved for Placement in United Supermarkets

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its KOIOS™ nootropic beverages and Fit Soda™ functional beverages (collectively, the “Koios Beverages”) have been approved for placement in United Supermarkets, a subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (“Albertsons”), the second largest grocery1 chain in the United States behind Kroger. Albertsons had revenue in 2021 of 62.46 billion2 with 2,253 stores in operation. Albertsons subsidiaries include, VONS, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Jewl-Osco and more.



In 2021, the Company announced several placements of its Koios Beverages in local grocery chains, in regions to include New England , Utah , Oregon , Louisiana , Massachusetts , and California , in addition to the placement of Fit Soda™ in over 100 HEB supermarkets in Texas as announced in November 2020. The Company’s efforts to place Koios Beverages in regional grocery chains is part of a strategy to gain penetration in key markets throughout the United States, which is part of the Company’s strategy to gain new placements in national chains. With approval for the Koios Beverages to be sold in United Supermarkets, new placements could be finalized much more rapidly and enable the Company to further grow its base of more than 5,000 points of sale in the United States.

United Supermarkets has 94 stores located in Texas and New Mexico. United Supermarkets doors have been open since 1916, when the first United Cash Store was established in Sayre, Oklahoma. They made their home in Texas in 1949, laid roots in Lubbock in the 1950s, Wichita Falls in the 1960s, and Amarillo in the 1970s. In 2013, The United Family was purchased by Albertsons and the door was open for The United Family to serve communities all across New Mexico.

From the United Website, “The United Family operates under five banners, totaling 95 stores in 51 communities. Each store format was specially designed to feed, inspire, and reflect the culture of the communities we serve and the always evolving needs and wants of the guests we serve.” The stores above include United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express.

Dan J. Sanders, who became CEO of United Supermarkets in June 2004, published a book, Built to Serve, with McGraw Hill in September 2007, which stresses the principles on which United was supposedly founded (people before profits), with a foreword by Stephen Covey, author of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, and afterword Ken Blanchard, author of The One Minute Manager. Dan stepped down in February 2010 and Robert Taylor was named CEO. Dan J Sanders, is currently serving as COO of Sprouts, whom the Company sells its entire product line with nationwide.

Chris Miller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “Our growth now and in the future can be attributed to the strength of our product offerings and the fortitude of our team. We have weathered the pandemic and global supply chain issues. The distribution network we have built over the past five years is really beginning to pay dividends as we gain momentum in the market place. Key placements with incredible retailers like United Supermarkets is how we will win consumers in the short and long term. Our continued focus will be to drive deep into our distribution networks, while we pick and choose our larger national retailers.”

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

