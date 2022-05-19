Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on May 19, 2022

English Swedish

Hässleholm, Sweden, May 19, 2022

Eolus Vind AB’s Annual General Meeting 2022 (“AGM”) was held today, Thursday, May 19.

The AGM adopted the presented income statements and balance sheets as well as the submitted remuneration report and granted discharge of liability to Board members and the CEO. In addition, the following principal resolutions were passed.

In accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, the AGM resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share for the financial year 2021, and the record date for the payment of dividends was set to Monday, May 23, 2022.

Sigrun Hjelmqvist, Hans Johansson, Jan Johansson, Hans Linnarson, Bodil Rosvall Jönsson and Hans-Göran Stennert were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and Hans-Göran Stennert was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the Company’s auditor, with authorized public accountant Vicky Johansson as auditor in charge.

It was decided that fees to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 450,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 225,000 each to other Board members who are not employed by the Company, to SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 30,000 to other members who are not employed by the Company, and to SEK 15,000 to members of the Remuneration Committee who are not employed by the Company. It was decided that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The AGM also resolved on the implementation of a long-term share savings program entailing that all employees within Eolus can choose to use an amount corresponding to a maximum of one month’s salary of their potential variable cash remuneration relating to the financial year 2022 to acquire shares in Eolus. Provided that the participant still holds all of the acquired shares and is still employed within the Eolus group three years after the acquisition of the shares, Eolus will remunerate the participant with an amount corresponding to the cost for acquiring the number of Eolus shares corresponding to half of the number of acquired shares.

