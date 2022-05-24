GHD Selected as Lead Designer of First Net-Zero Plant Protein Processing Facility in North America

CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, one of the world’s leading professional services companies, has been selected as lead designer of a net-zero plant protein processing facility for Phyto Organix Foods Inc. in Strathmore, Alberta. GHD, working with Bird Construction Inc., will execute the design and construction of the progressive design-build contract. The overall project is valued at approximately CDN$225 million.

The 100,000 square foot facility will be the first net-zero plant protein processing facility in North America. The design will include innovative technology to recycle and reuse water, leverage low emission energy sources and reduce overall energy consumption.

“The Phyto Organix project approach and vision aligns with GHD’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and lasting community benefit,” said Jason Haelzle, GHD North America Food and Agribusiness Market Lead. “As we continue to see initiatives to fight climate change, it's exciting to be part of a program embracing its commitment to carbon neutrality that allows the agri-food industry to generate positive impacts for years to come. Our team offers innovative solutions through an integrated approach, making GHD an industry leader in both the agri-food and future energy spaces.”

GHD provided project visioning and lifecycle carbon footprint modeling in the early stages of the project and will continue with all detailed design for the balance of the project. The unique progressive design-build approach, managed risk and reduced project planning duration allows expedited execution timelines to position Phyto Organix to get their product to market at an optimal time.

“GHD is a proven leader in design in the agri-food and value-add processing sector. Phyto Organix is pleased to partner with GHD for the design and emissions scope of our new plant protein processing facility, scheduled to be operational in 2024,” said Chris Theal, founder, president and CEO of Phyto Organix.

When complete, the facility will use a proprietary wet fractionation technology to annually process 40,000 metric tonnes of yellow peas, grown near the facility, into soluble and insoluble protein isolates, processed fibre and starch, and high-quality dietary pea hull fibre.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy and urbanization sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 10,000+ specialists are connected across 200 offices located on five continents. www.ghd.com.

GHD in the Americas

GHD has long standing client relationships, a significant project and geographic footprint in the Americas and employs 40 percent of GHD’s global workforce with nearly 4,000 professionals in over 100 offices in the US, Canada and Chile. GHD ranks #10 in international design firms operating in the US and #8 in Canada according to Engineering News-Record’s 2020 annual survey of key market segments. These rankings reflect the size and significance of our growing Americas business. Find a local office here.

About Phyto Organix Foods Inc.

Phyto Organix Foods Inc. is a privately held, independent Calgary-based innovator, processor, developer and distributor of sustainably processed plant-based proteins, starch, fibre and pea hull fibre for the food and beverage industry. Phyto Organix's wet fractionation facility in Strathmore, Alberta, will produce high purity yellow pea protein isolate with optimal functionality for use in food formulations for a diverse group of alternative meat and dairy consumer packaged goods companies who share our vision of sustainably processed foods. www.phytoorganixfoods.com

Contact:

Sarah Howell, GHD

+1.224.234.6389

Sarah.howell@ghd.com

Angela Pinzon, Pilot PMR

+1.647.295.0517

Angela.Pinzon@pilotpmr.com