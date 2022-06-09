ASAPP Launches AutoCompose™ to Automate 70% of Contact Center Agent Messages

NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP, Inc., the AI Cloud company launched AutoCompose —a new AI Service that suggests the right responses for digital messaging agents, enabling up to 70% of agent responses and driving higher productivity, satisfaction and concurrency.



“Our AI Service AutoCompose provides Agents with personalized guidance and tailored language on how to message with customers, automating 70% of their digital conversations. The service identifies a customer’s problem in real-time as it evolves and provides Customer Service Agents a choice of the right responses to drive the best outcomes on chat, text, or messaging,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, ASAPP Chief Technology Officer. “Rigid legacy canned response libraries have little applicability to most conversations and force Agents to spend time searching. With artificial intelligence, AutoCompose continues to learn over time to deliver the best outcomes for your business.”

“Automation enables enterprises to adapt to unforeseen circumstances, including new business opportunities. Tech execs who embrace future fit adaptive capabilities are headed in the right direction. However, for resilience, tech execs must use automation to remake themselves and their markets on the fly. Tech execs who excel at automation and have a priority of disruption will adjust to create new products or services to gain increased customers or customer satisfaction,” according to a Forrester report.1

Watch this video to learn how AutoCompose Increases Agent Productivity: https://youtu.be/KEdNWAyM5R0

AutoCompose provides Agents the best responses at each turn of the conversation to bring value to contact centers:

Improve customer experience by reducing time to resolution times as Agents can more efficiently craft the right responses, at the exact right time

Improve interaction quality with a system that learns from the responses of the best Agents and can circulate these back to the rest of the population

Improve recommendation accuracy and thereby Agent adoption over time with ongoing model training, driving increased Agent productivity



AutoCompose enables agents by presenting them with response suggestions in the form of complete responses, phrases, and spelling fixes, which Agents can seamlessly accept as they type. Whereas typical “Agent assist” response tools utilize a rules-based system to offer impersonal and directionally relevant canned responses, the AutoCompose response library is dynamic, personalized, and is adaptive to available customer data. The AutoCompose response library never gets stagnant– it continually grows and adapts with the use of machine learning analysis to surface emergent topics in recent historical conversations. Trained regularly on company data and how Agent’s engage with the responses presented, AutoCompose constantly learns from resolved outcomes that improve accuracy and Agent concurrency.

Using machine learning models to produce suggestions dynamically that adapt over time, AutoCompose is available today, pre-integrated into leading messaging applications or as an SDK/API for custom-built messaging interfaces.

To learn more visit: https://www.asapp.com/products/ai-services or read our blog: https://www.asapp.com/blog/designing-autocompose

