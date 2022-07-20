Concentrix Closes Acquisition of ServiceSource, a Global B2B Digital Sales Company

NEWARK, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technologies, has closed its recently announced acquisition of ServiceSource International, Inc., a global market leader in B2B digital sales.



This transaction positions Concentrix for greater expertise in B2B sales capabilities on a global scale, further enhancing its portfolio of offerings and ability to deliver stronger returns for some of the most innovative technology and new economy brands in the world.

“We’re excited to welcome the ServiceSource staff to the Concentrix team,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO, Concentrix. “We believe that by adding these highly complementary solutions and capabilities we are able to broaden our service offerings and address new and existing clients’ growing demands for driving revenue with exceptional CX.”

“We are excited to embark on our journey as one company, equipped to deliver the market’s broadest and most differentiated set of solutions to transform customer acquisition, engagement, growth, and retention,” said Mike Naughton, Chief Operating Officer, ServiceSource. “We look forward to continuing to build clients for life together under a shared vision of the future of CX.”

Concentrix remains committed to Reimagining Everything CX for its clients and delivering strong returns to their shareholders through strategic investments. Today, it celebrates another exciting milestone in its journey to become the greatest customer engagement company in the world, rich in diversity and talent. This acquisition supports its growth strategy of investing in capabilities that transform and deliver epic customer experiences for leading brands around the world.

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

