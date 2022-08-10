Samba TV Continues Robust International Growth; Enters Spanish Market with Exclusive Partnership with Smartclip

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a year of significant international growth, Samba TV, the global leader in television technology and omniscreen advertising and analytics, announced a new strategic partnership with adtech platform Smartclip to exclusively enter the Spanish market for the first time. The expansion into Spain delivers another key pillar in Samba TV’s global growth strategy, marking the company’s fifth major international announcement this year, following the robust expansion of its advanced TV footprint in the Australian, British, and German markets, as well as the launch of a first-in-kind partnership in France.



The entry into Spain marks the second consecutive top 15 world advertising market that Samba TV has entered in 2022 alone, and represents the company’s latest success expanding the reach of its industry-leading TV insights into the European market.

The partnership will make Samba TV’s proprietary smart TV viewership data available to Spanish advertisers exclusively through Smartclip’s adtech platform. With 82% of the country’s adult population embracing connected TV content, this strategic partnership allows advertisers in Spain to leverage the scale and granularity of Samba TV’s ACR-powered viewership data to achieve incremental results beyond linear TV buys and measure campaign reach and frequency.

“The momentum we have experienced the past 12 months in Europe is exciting, as more media companies, brands, and agencies lean into Samba TV’s unique data on television viewership to future-proof their omniscreen strategies,” said David Barker, SVP of International Sales at Samba TV. “We are thrilled to be announcing our latest partnership with Smartclip in Spain to offer advertisers an advanced new capability to connect with audiences across every screen, delivering seamless viewing experiences in the growing CTV space,” he continued. “The combination of our privacy compliant viewership data and Smartclip’s impressive tech infrastructure will empower advertisers to drive meaningful business impact and future-proof their omni-screen advertising strategies as viewership behaviour continues to evolve.”

“At Smartclip, we continue to move towards integrated solutions, which respond to current multi-screen consumption,” said Ángel Fernández Nebot, Country Manager Spain at Smartclip. “Our strategic partnership with Samba TV allows us to achieve a unique position in the market. Thanks to this agreement, we can offer the best advertising solutions, taking advantage of the synergy between linear television and the rest of the media. Together we will deliver the Spanish market far greater efficiency in the media plans of our advertisers, helping to maximise the results of their advertising investments.”

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent currency-grade measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

About Smartclip Spain

Smartclip, a pioneer company in advanced TV solutions in the Spanish market, is shaping the future of advertising by offering advertisers innovative advertising solutions that allow them to reach their target audience efficiently through multiple screens, devices and platforms, surpassing technological barriers.

Smartclip Spain is a company of Atresmedia Group, the main free broadcasting group in Spain.

Media Contact:

press@samba.tv