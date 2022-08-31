eGain Solve™ Conference Ushers the Renaissance of Knowledge to Empower Agents and Serve Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, announced eGain Solve™ 22 conference, showcasing the power of modern knowledge management to reimagine not only customer experiences but also agent desktop experiences in the digital-first, remote-first era. Free to attend, the conference will be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 11 and 12, 2022.



“Knowledge is an underemphasized aspect of experience design and demands a higher prioritization. Gartner analysts have previously cited knowledge management (KM) as the No. 1 technology for enhancing the three main customer service perspectives of operational performance, CX and employee experience,” wrote Jim Davies of Gartner® in a recent research note1.

While enterprises unanimously acknowledge the importance of CX and have been making investments to improve it over the decades, they have fallen woefully short in elevating the agent experience (AX) in the contact center. No wonder 84% of contact center agents hate their desktop tools, according to Gartner. 64% of them do not have modern knowledge tools to assist them in customer conversations, even as customer queries they handle have been increasing in complexity.

Anticipating this trend, savvy eGain clients empowered agents with conversational and process guidance, powered by the eGain Knowledge Hub, the #1 knowledge management platform. The event will feature presentations by Fortune 500 leaders on how they took CX from good to great by elevating AX with modern knowledge.

“Our clients are increasingly reimagining their agent desktop experience, moving away from legacy experiences,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to hearing their stories at our conference and sharing our platform, product, and ecosystem innovation with participants.”

Highlights

KEYNOTE AND THOUGHT LEADERSHIP KEYNOTE

The Future of Contact Centers: Super Agents, A Knowledge Hub, and AI Automation

Ashu Roy, CEO, eGain



THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Customer Obsession: The What, the Why, and the How

Rick Parrish, Vice President & Research Director, Forrester Research



The Future of Knowledge Management

Stephen Lancaster-Hall, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting, LLP



CLIENT INNOVATION STORIES A-dec, Alight, LL Bean, Liberty Mutual, NCAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, TECO Energy, Wex



OTHER Partner showcase, featuring value-added solutions on eGain platform Demo lounge, featuring the latest and greatest eGain product capabilities, integrations, and ecosystem Deep-dive, breakout sessions on eGain solutions with Q&A One-on-one meetings with key eGain executives and managers Knowledge Self-Service and Knowledge Desktop workshops and pilot offers



Note: Agenda is subject to change without notice.

How to register

Visit https://www.egain.com/solve/.

About eGain

Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

Gain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact



Michael Messner

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4514

1 Gartner, “Managing the Customer Service Experience” Jim Davies, Report ID G00755714, 16 September 16, 2021