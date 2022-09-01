New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Identification of Symptom-Specific Brain Circuit Abnormalities in Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder” on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT. The presenter will be Brian P. Brennan, M.D., MMSc, Medical Director at the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders Institute and Associate Director for Translational Neuroscience Research Biological Psychiatry Laboratory at McLean Hospital. Dr. Brennan is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and a recipient of a 2008 and 2012 Young Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) experience a wide array of different types of obsessions and compulsions. However, current OCD treatments employ a “one size fits all” approach regardless of symptom type. In this talk, Dr. Brennan will discuss symptom-specific brain abnormalities in OCD and recent work to develop a novel method of transcranial magnetic stimulation to reduce contamination/washing symptoms – one of the most common types of OCD. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

