Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FirstFams A/S hereby announces to have received information from Henrik Hougaard, that he through his ownership of Thoraso Aps, Thoraso Holding ApS and private now owns between 15 and 19.99 percent of the shares in FirstFarms A/S.

