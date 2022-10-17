Eolus appoints Head of Baltics

English Swedish

Eolus has appointed Inga Abolina as Head of Baltics. She will take office on 24 October, 2022.

Inga Abolina is an experienced finance manager with a proven track record in the energy industry including management of large-scale energy projects. She has, among others, held positions as CFO and Board Member of the Latvian natural gas company Latvijas Gāze and Director of Project Management of state-owned energy provider Latvenergo.

Eolus has been active in the Baltics for more than ten years and has built a project portfolio comprising approximately 700 MW onshore wind projects in Latvia and Estonia.

“We see great potential in the Baltics. With solid experience from the energy sector, I am convinced that Inga Abolina will be a great leader for our continued growth in this region. Now it is time to start realising renewable energy projects in Latvia and Estonia and add new projects to our portfolio also in Lithuania”, says Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

“Driven by the will to accelerate the clean energy transition and increase Europe's energy independence I am happy to join one of the European leaders in this transition. The new geopolitical and energy market realities put additional stress to the Baltic States for full integration with the continental Europe and require additional local electrical capacities. The Baltic terrain ensures great potential for renewable energy and as a part of Eolus I will have a chance to contribute to the transition to a sustainable energy system”, says Inga Abolina.

