Savvy Cleaner Skyrockets Customer Experience by Landing New Brand Strategist Trina Hargett

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the company that produces the Ask A House Cleaner show and podcast is radiating over Brand Strategist Trina Hargett. "Managing the customer experience is the key to brand loyalty and long-term success," says Savvy Cleaner CEO, Angela Brown. "Hargett's track record with optimizing each step of the customer journey through speed, consistency, technology, and the use of emotional impact is a real boost for our company."

Create a Customer Win

Maximizing each point along the customer's path creates a win for everyone. A survey by Pricewaterhouse Coopers found that "73% of all people point to customer experience as an important factor in their purchasing decisions. Give customers a great experience and they'll buy more, be more loyal and share their experience with friends".

Trina Hargett, a business owner herself for 26 years in the floral industry learned how to navigate the rapidly changing marketplace where social media and technology constantly shape customers' expectations. "I am delighted to be part of a work culture that emphasizes customer experience," says Trina Hargett, and also encourages diversity, positive relationships, and collaborative ideas."

About Trina Hargett

Trina Hargett, a proponent of micro and small businesses, also enjoys reading and listening to podcasts. As a lifelong horse-obsessed equestrian, she is a patron of several organizations that advocate for threatened wild horse populations in the U.S. She flexes her creative side by gardening, re-purposing vintage jewelry, and attempting home improvement projects.

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner (https://savvycleaner.com) is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. Savvy Cleaner started the Ask a House Cleaner show on YouTube in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques.

